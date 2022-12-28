Three arrests after Devon holiday park Christmas Day disorder
Three men have been arrested after police were called to reports of a large-scale disorder at a holiday park in Devon on Christmas Day.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren in the early hours of 25 December to an incident involving "dozens of people".
One man was taken to hospital for treatment after having a hand injured.
The arrested men, aged 30, 23 and 18, were later released on police bail.
An 18-year-old man, from Hemel Hempstead, was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing actual bodily harm.
Two other men, a 30-year-old from Enfield and a 23-year-old Hemel Hempstead, were also arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police said officers "carried out extensive searches of the area and a police presence remained at the park for the day".
