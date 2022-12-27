Dog rescued after 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Boxing Day
A dog was rescued after it fell 50 ft (15.24m) from a reservoir dam.
The black Labrador, called Obi, was described as "vaulting" off Burrator Reservoir dam, Yelverton, Devon, into a valley below.
Fire and police services as well as Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team attended the scene at 16:19 GMT on Monday.
After a search the dog was found and taken to a veterinary practice for treatment.
