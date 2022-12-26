Royal Marine completes 100-mile Christmas kayak challenge
A former Royal Marine has kayaked 100 miles, beginning on Christmas day, to raise money for charity.
Jon White completed his 'kayakathon' challenge on the Grand Western Canal, beginning at Tiverton in Devon, in 21 hours and 30 minutes.
Mr White set off at midday on Christmas and finished on Boxing Day morning, raising more than £8,500 for the Royal Marines Charity.
He said he hoped to support the charity after it faced Covid challenges.
Mr White said: "I quite fancied a challenge and also really wanted to raise some money for the Royal Marines Charity as they've had a pretty tough time in the last couple of years fundraising with Covid, lockdown, they couldn't do the normal fundraising.
"Those two factors have also meant the need for their services have increased as well."
Mr White said he was "super relieved" to have completed his challenge.
"I've paddled I think 101-and-a-half miles up and down the canal, 10 legs... this time yesterday morning I was pretty stressed, I really struggled to eat breakfast which is not a good thing when you're just about to set off on something like this, and [I'm] tired obviously but super relieved."
