Hotel guests evacuated after kitchen fire
More than 100 people have been evacuated from the Headland Hotel in Torquay after a fire.
Ten fire engines were called to the building in Wellswood just after 22:00 GMT on Christmas Eve.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC four people were rescued and two treated for smoke inhalation.
They added that all of the guests have been moved to alternative accommodation.
