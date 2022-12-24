Mark Ormrod MBE: Triple amputee makes swimming record attempt
A veteran who lost both his legs and his right arm in an Afghanistan bomb blast has completed a 1km open water swim for charity.
Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod MBE, from Plymouth, suffered the catastrophic injuries when he stood on an improvised explosive device in 2007.
Mr Ormrod was hoping to beat the world record for the fastest triple amputee swim, and is waiting for confirmation.
He said it "wasn't too cold" and he "enjoyed it".
The swim in Plymouth earlier marked 15 years since the incident.
Money raised will go to Reorg, which helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma.
Mr Ormrod said: "We're helping to change and save people's lives, give them a new purpose and a new focus."
Sam Sheriff, founder of Reorg, said: "It's been incredible. We've been able to change hundreds of lives because of Mark and his endeavours."
In March Mr Ormrod raised more than £150,000 in a 5km (3.1m) run using prosthetic legs.
