New temporary base for Devon farm shop after flood
- Published
Flooding has forced an east Devon farm shop to move to a temporary location just before Christmas, its busiest time of the year.
Pyne Farm Shop at South Farm, near Budleigh Salterton, was marooned when the River Otter burst its banks.
Kier contractors working on a nearby River Otter habitat restoration project came to the rescue, providing a new temporary site for the shop.
Kier site agent Neil Trimnell said he wanted to "give back to the community".
Mr Trimnell added: "We realise with the construction of the project that we are causing a little bit of disruption.
"Obviously, the farm shop has been disrupted due to the weather, so we thought we'd like to help out everyone in the community, bring it over to this side so they're closer to the town and all the residents as well."
Shop manager Henry Riddell said the farm shop had been completely cut off by the flood.
He said: "We obviously had the heavy rain on Sunday.
"The road was fine Sunday night and then come Monday morning, it was submerged in water so the road was closed completely and the farm shop was then cut off."
Mr Riddell said the shop had been forced to close in the past due to flooding on the road.
"Normally the shop would just be closed or if we knew it was going to be for a long time then we would have a trailer at the end of the road."
Mr Riddell said being able to relocate to the new temporary location meant the shop could continue to sell a broader range of items in the run-up to Christmas.
