Devon crash driver 'had heart of gold' say family
A man who died in a road crash was a "legend and had a heart of gold", his family has said.
Robert Pincombe, of Chulmleigh, Devon died in the single-vehicle crash on the B3042 in Chawleigh on 16 December.
"Rob was a beloved son, husband and father and a great friend to many," his family said.
"Though he said it how it was and didn't mix his words, he is viewed by many as a legend and had a heart of gold."
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 23:25 GMT.
