Plan to build new multi-faith centre at university
Plans to build a new multi-faith centre on Streatham Campus at the University of Exeter have been approved by Exeter City Council.
The centre would replace the existing Muslim prayer rooms and multi-faith spaces in the Old Library.
The university said it would create a new space for quiet reflection and multi-faith activities.
The proposal is for the new centre to be built on a grassed area currently used socially by students and staff.
It will include a 50-person Muslim prayer space and a multi-faith space for quiet reflection, services and events.
The centre will also house a communal meeting space, a kitchen, a dedicated office for the multi-faith chaplaincy team, and an external terrace area.
Shraddha Chaudhary, assistant director for culture and inclusion at the university, said: "The university is committed to supporting equality, diversity and inclusion and developing cultural competence working with partners across Exeter and Cornwall, and the wider region.
"We want to provide our students and staff with a dedicated environment for quiet reflection and to hold multi-faith activities."
The university has appointed Willmott Dixon as the contractor for the project. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.
