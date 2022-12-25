Devon churches help people hit by cost of living crisis
- Published
Churches in Devon have been providing help to those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
In his Christmas message, the Bishop of Exeter, the Right Reverend Robert Atwell, said churches and volunteers had been offering food and warm spaces to those in need.
He said churches had been offering people hot water bottles as well as giving out soup and hot drinks.
People should also welcome others and "close gaps in society", he added.
Other work that churches in the diocese had been carrying out included one church raising money to give vouchers for a local food shop "for people struggling to make ends meet", the bishop said.
He added that "as many face a bleak midwinter, with escalating fuel bills and increased mortgage payments, we need to keep loving our neighbour by offering a warm welcome and closing the gaps in our society".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.