Coach drivers in Christmas aid mission to Ukraine
- Published
Two drivers have described the "humbling" experience of travelling more than 3,000 miles to deliver aid to Ukraine.
Graham Chafer and Ray Mooney from travel firm Go South West worked with the charity Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid (PUMA) on the mission.
The charity has coordinated a number of aid trips to the country.
Mr Chafer said the journey took "three long days" but delivering food, nappies and presents made it "all worth it".
Mr Mooney added: "Delivering all the supplies was humbling, it really brought a lump to your throat."
Go South West supplied a coach with the two drivers to transport the donations from Plymouth to Ukraine's border with Slovakia.
The donations, including Christmas presents for children, were then taken in smaller vehicles to the frontline.
Ali Piper, chairwoman of PUMA, said the donations made "a big impact".
She added: "The people in Ukraine don't just need medical aid, they need everything, so it's grown into this Christmas appeal.
"It's rewarding, you can see you're making an impact. Being a small organisation means we can make sure aid gets to where it's intended."
Go South West has raised nearly £3,000 to support Ukraine, using a double-decker "Peace Bus" to promote a fundraising appeal.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.