Devon boy completes charity pogo stick challenge
- Published
A seven-year-old from Devon has raised more than £900 for charity by bouncing on his pogo stick between his home and school.
Sam, from Aveton Gifford, completed the 180m journey three times a week since October, bouncing his way to school a total of 21 times in seven weeks.
The money will go to Children in Need.
Sam's mum Kate Webb said Sam had been "very determined" to stick with the challenge, even in wet and windy conditions.
Kate said: "Sam has a little bit of asthma as well so he has to sometimes have his puffer and he's been very, very determined, and we're very proud of him."
He was often joined by his six-year-old sister Emmie riding on a skateboard beside him.
The final day of the challenge had to be postponed due to icy conditions, but Sam completed it on Tuesday.
Sam said his love for the pogo stick began when his sister Emmie was given one as a gift for her birthday in August.
He said he started riding it on a family camping trip and "really got good" at it, before eventually getting his own.
