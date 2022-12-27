Cost of Living: Family's struggle as coeliac diagnosis doubles food bills
A mum said her food bill has gone up by about 50% since her daughter, 3, was diagnosed with coeliac disease.
Becca's daughter Olivia was diagnosed with the condition in April.
Becca, from Barnstaple, North Devon, said her family were now "struggling" to afford food as prices increase due to the cost of living crisis.
Charity Coeliac UK said specialist food can be on average three to four times more expensive than standard items.
Becca, who has a family of four, said her food bill had gone up "considerably" since Olivia's coeliac diagnosis.
She said she tries to shop for reduced items and food the family can put in the freezer to save money.
"Everything's going up. It's the little differences. It may only be 20p here and there but it all adds up together," she said.
"We're struggling now as it is.
"If things are getting worse and costs are going up even more, who knows where we'll be this time next year?"
Olivia receives a prescription for bread and flour mixes, but patients over the age of 18 in Devon cannot be prescribed gluten-free products.
Coeliac food blogger Sarah Howells, from Barnstaple, writes gluten-free recipes and ideas online.
She said she had been contacted by people who are finding it difficult to stick to their diet as they are struggling to afford items.
"They want to be able to feed their kids," she said.
"It's just heart-breaking to hear people put themselves in jeopardy because they can't afford to eat."
Specialist gastroenterology dietitian Cristian Costas said those with coeliac disease not following their diet could cause a number of problems.
"Even less than a crumb can still affect people," he said.
"They can get digestive symptoms, some can get abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhoea, nausea, sickness."
"People can get a lot of fatigue, headaches, joint pain."
