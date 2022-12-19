Keyham shooting: Killer's father 'urged son to give up licence'
- Published
The father of a man who shot dead five people in Plymouth tried to stop him owning a shotgun and a firearms licence, a pre-inquest review heard.
Mark Davison said he had contacted Devon and Cornwall Police with concerns about his son Jake's mental health.
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a girl, 3, in the Keyham area of the city in August 2021.
He then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died in the killing spree on the evening of 12 August.
Davison, an apprentice crane operator, carried out the killings weeks after the shotgun and his licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police, Plymouth Coroner's Court heard.
'Unstable home life'
They were seized in 2020 after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.
He had applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and after the application was processed a certificate was issued to him in January 2018 that was valid for five years.
His father Mr Davison told the pre-inquest hearing that he "tried to stop the shotgun licence" by telling police "that I didn't think Jake was stable or living in a stable home".
He said a friend had been present when he phoned the police with his concerns.
"He is the one who is willing to say that he witnessed me saying such things as well being logged with the Devon and Cornwall Police as well, to confirm what I am saying," said Mr Davison.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is planning to obtain a statement from Mr Davison's friend, the hearing was told.
