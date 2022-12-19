Keyham shooting: Killer's father 'urged son to give up licence'
The father of a man who shot dead five people in Plymouth tried to stop him owning a shotgun and a firearms licence, a pre-inquest review heard.
Mark Davison said he had contacted Devon and Cornwall Police with concerns about his son's mental health.
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of the city in August 2021.
He then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died in the killing spree on the evening of 12 August.
Davison, an apprentice crane operator, carried out the killings weeks after the shotgun and his licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police, Plymouth Coroner's Court heard.
'Unstable home life'
In September, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a criminal investigation into potential health and safety breaches in the force's firearms licensing unit.
Davison's weapon and licence were seized in 2020 after her assaulted two teenagers in a park.
He had applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 before a certificate, valid for five years, was issued to him in January 2018.
His father Mr Davison told the pre-inquest hearing that he "tried to stop the shotgun licence" by telling police "that I didn't think Jake was stable or living in a stable home".
He said a friend had been present when he phoned the police with his concerns.
"He is the one who is willing to say that he witnessed me saying such things as well being logged with the Devon and Cornwall Police as well, to confirm what I am saying," said Mr Davison.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is planning to obtain a statement from Mr Davison's friend, the hearing was told.
The BBC has been told the findings of the IOPC's investigation into the police force's conduct are unlikely to be made public "until the end of the inquests".
Two members of police staff have been served with gross misconduct notices in relation to the case, while an officer has been served with a misconduct notice.
Members of the families of four of those killed were in court for the hearing.
The full inquests are due to start on 17 January at Exeter Racecourse and run for four weeks.
