Plymouth crime prevention scheme expands to home-schooling
- Published
A police programme that focuses on crime prevention for children has expanded into home-schooling.
Plymouth's Mini Police programme, which is for eight to 10-year-olds, started in January 2020 for pupils in schools.
It focuses on internet safety, anti-social behaviour, road safety and environmental activities.
Sector Insp Paul Laity said: "There are more than 80,000 children nationally and thousands in the South West who are home-schooled."
Since 2020, Mini Police Plymouth has engaged with more than 830 young people across primary schools in the city, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Families who choose to home-school their children will now have access to the programme so they "can learn more about safety, creativity, take part in environmental and community action as young people attending schools can", organisers said.
'Confidence developed'
Sector Insp Laity, from Plymouth Police, said: "We want to ensure all children feel included in our programme and once we set the wheels in motion with our idea to reach out to the home-schooling community, we had six local families involved who have since completed the six-week programme."
Devon and Cornwall Police said the Wolseley Trust had allowed the scheme to use the Wolseley Community Hub to offer the programme.
Nicki Chinock, from the trust, said: "It was clear to see the confidence of the young people develop over the duration of the six-week programme and this was demonstrated whilst out litter-picking the local area, where they engaged with members of the public explaining exactly what they were doing."
Mini Police is a national programme and part of the Volunteer Police Cadets, which aims to inspire and support young people.
