Extreme weather causes Devon water mains bursts
- Published
Extreme weather has caused water to be cut off in parts of Devon.
Temperatures rising from -6C to 11C (21F to 52F) quickly put the network under pressure, causing mains bursts, South West Water (SWW) said.
It said parts of the Seaton and Axminster areas experienced disruption, with bottled water delivered to homes.
It added that supplies had been restored in Axminster over the weekend and repairs were still under way in Seaton were on Monday morning.
SWW said on Monday morning that it knew "a very small number of customers in the Seaton area are experiencing disruption to their water supply".
It added: "We have worked hard all weekend and through the night to restore water to customers in Axminster and water is now restored, but customers may experience low pressure while water recharges into the system."
There are 13 flood warnings in place for south-west England, including in south Devon, throughout Monday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.