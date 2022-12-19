Train services in Devon affected by river flooding
- Published
Train services in Devon have been affected by flooding.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said on Monday morning its services between Plymouth and Totnes were affected after a river in South Brent, near Ivybridge, breached the railway after heavy rain.
Cross Country tweeted that its services were hit too.
GWR said lines were reopened after staff from track manager Network Rail assessed the area, but services faced disruption until 14:00 GMT.
