Crashes and icy conditions close A38 in South West
A section of the A38 in Devon has been closed eastbound due to multiple crashes in icy conditions.
National Highways said the A38 was closed between Caton and Healthfield due to "several road traffic collisions" earlier.
Devon and Cornwall Police remain on the scene and a gritter has been requested to treat the carriageway.
The A38 was also closed in both directions between Liskeard and Trerulefoot in Cornwall due to a crash.
The westbound carriageway has since reopened, but the eastbound carriageway remains closed for recovery work.
