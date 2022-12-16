Barnstaple police increase patrols before Christmas

Barnstaple police
Police say they have seen a reduction in anti-social behaviour in Barnstaple

Police have stepped up patrols in Barnstaple in the run up to Christmas.

Insp Andy Wills said that the police presence was "even more obvious" as a result of Safer Streets funding.

The Home Office awarded North Devon Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez more than £500,000 in July to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The money has also been used to hire street marshals and increase CCTV coverage in the town.

Insp Wills said there had been a 19% reduction in anti-social behaviour in Barnstaple between November 2021 and November 2022.

"It's a result of us really getting to grips with a number of local issues," he said.

