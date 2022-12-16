Plymouth care home placed in special measures
- Published
A care home in Plymouth for people with dementia has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said a "closed culture may be developing" at Dewi-Sant Residential Home in Mannamead which could lead to "human rights breaches such as abuse".
The watchdog said that families had reported residents had been "left in undignified states for long periods".
Inspectors made 10 safeguarding referrals to the local authority.
'Basic safety'
The CQC said the home's overall rating was inadequate and the service was in special measures which meant it would be kept under review and re-inspected to check for improvements.
Inspectors found a failure to record allergies to medicines, medicine hidden in food or drink and residents "left for long periods" without contact.
Amanda Stride, CQC head of adult social care inspection, said they were "disappointed" that the standard of care had dropped since their last inspection, when the rating was Good.
She said people's "basic safety and wellbeing needs" were not always being met and risks weren't effectively managed.
She added: "There were indications that a closed culture may be developing at Dewi Sant.
"A closed culture is a poor culture that can lead to harm, including human rights breaches such as abuse."
She said bathing and toileting were carried out on a "rota basis" rather than in response to individual needs.
Inspectors saw staff who were "clear about their aim of providing person-centred care", with good knowledge of the service and they "wanted to provide good quality care", Ms Stride said.
But this was hindered by "lack of managerial oversight, staffing levels and ineffective training," she added.
Ms Stride said they would continue to monitor the home and "would not hesitate to take action" if they were not assured people were receiving safe care.
The home has been asked for comment.
