Burgh Island Hotel's £10m renovation approved
The first major development of Devon's Burgh Island Hotel since 1934 has been approved by councillors.
South Hams District Council has signed off on a £10m upgrade on the island.
The 10-year project follows a £3m renovation completed over the last four years.
Bernard Taylor, district councillor, said the "sympathetic development" would help keep the "iconic building" running.
Giles Fuchs, owner of the Grade II listed Burgh Island Hotel, said the development placed valued staff "at the heart of the business".
The renovations include a new west wing, extensions to the bar and Pilchard Inn, new staff rooms, a spa and a new restaurant on the mainland.
There will be island staff quarters on the current tennis courts, with an "earth shelter" building hidden by landscaping sensitive to the "island's topography".
Owner Mr Fuchs has spoken previously of the challenges of finding affordable staff accommodation. and he has bought the Korniloff care home on the mainland to convert into housing.
The hotel said the plans had "sustainability at their core".
