Strep A and illnesses force Woolacombe School closure
- Published
A primary school has closed for the rest of term due to "significant absence rates" of staff and children due to strep A and other illness.
Woolacombe School, north Devon said on its website that it was unable to safely open on Thursday and Friday.
Other illnesses it was affected by included flu, chicken pox, hand foot and mouth and general coughs and colds.
Kingsbridge School, south Devon shut on Tuesday due to a major outbreak of strep A among staff and pupils.
Most often, symptoms are mild - but very rarely it can also cause invasive group A streptococcal infection or iGAS.
There have been 15 confirmed deaths of children with strep A in the UK since September.
A statement on Woolacombe School's website said: "Significant absence rates of staff and children due to illness has meant we cannot safely open the school.
"The illnesses include Strep A/Scarlett Fever, Flu A, Chicken Pox, HSP, Hand Foot & Mouth and general coughs and colds."
It confirmed on its answerphone that it will remain closed until 3 January.
Both the school and Alumnis Multi Academy Trust which runs it were contacted by the BBC for further comment.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.