Homeless offered free haircuts at Exeter cathedral
Vulnerable people are being offered free hair cuts at an unusual location in Exeter - the cathedral.
The new scheme has been set up by Hair@theAcademy, which also offers free vocational training for children and adults.
The weekly service at the cathedral allows trainees to practice theirs skills while giving back to the community.
It is for people who are homeless, disadvantaged or long-term unemployed.
Tyler Gray from the Exeter-based training salon said: "Last week we had five clients come in, they all had their hair cut with us and one of them actually nearly burst into tears... because he was so happy to see a change in his appearance.
"Our barbering students are unemployed for whatever reason so it's been amazing for them to be able to enrol on a qualification that they can become work-ready with."
Trainee barber Olivia Payne said it had been a "really lovely environment to start a new career from".
She said: "I used to teach group fitness and I found lots of people all at one time was a bit too much but the interaction with just one person and getting to be a little bit creative really helps that side of me."
The service runs on Fridays.
