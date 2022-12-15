Devon glassblower struggles as gas bill rises four-fold
A Devon glassblower said she was in danger of going out of business after her gas bill rose four-fold.
Siddy Langley, from Plymtree, has turned to doing workshops and selling online to make ends meet.
She said it was very important she has a good Christmas because the situation was "really scary".
Ms Langley spoke as the Devon Artist Network urged people to buy local and support small businesses in the run up to the festive period.
"It is possible that the energy cost rise will put me out of business so a good Christmas is very important," she said.
"I'm am hearing of artists closing left, right and centre with these energy costs."
Keeping her furnace burning can cost between £3,000 and £4,000 per month, she added.
As well as gas, Ms Langley said the price of other materials had also gone up amid the cost of living crisis.
A ton of raw glass used to cost her £1,000, but she recently bought half a ton for £1,850.
She said selling online to reach more clients and offering workshops teaching glassblowing had helped to keep her going.
Sarah Chapman, from the Devon Artist Network, said buying from people like Ms Langley made a "huge difference to the local economy".
"You are supporting people's livelihood," she added.
"You are supporting the community that they are embedded in. You are also not only sustaining the artists' livelihoods, you are helping with sustainability."
