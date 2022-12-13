Snow and ice warning for Devon and Cornwall
A warning of snow and ice in Devon and Cornwall has been issued for Tuesday and into Wednesday.
The Met Office weather warning is across most of the two counties.
There is a chance of 5-10cm (2-4in) of snow over Dartmoor and Bodmin Moor, where strong winds could cause drifting and poor visibility.
The Met Office warned snow and sleet falling on frozen surfaces increased the risk of accidents and injuries.
Analysis: David Braine, Senior Meteorologist, BBC South West
An area of cloud and rain is now approaching the south-west of England, some rain is already falling but a pool of cold Arctic air is over us and as a result the rain will turn to sleet or snow.
Intermittent, mostly light, snow across the region on Tuesday evening may become a little heavier and more widespread into the night, before clearing southwards on Wednesday but lingering for a time across the Channel Islands.
Near some coasts sleet is more likely, especially at first, but this brings an ice risk.
Strong winds may cause drifting and poor visibility, especially over Dartmoor and Bodmin Moor where the snow is likely to be heavier.
Towards the north and east of the warning area small amounts of snow, mostly no more than 1cm, seem likely.
