Strep A: Major outbreak closes Kingsbridge school
A primary school has closed because of a major outbreak of strep A affecting staff and pupils.
Kingsbridge Community Primary School in Devon has written to parents saying "we are currently experiencing a major outbreak of strep A and, therefore, we must act in a way that protects our school community."
The letter added that 40% of children and 23% of staff are absent on Tuesday.
The school confirmed the closure and said it was carrying out a deep clean.
It hopes to reopen on Wednesday and said it had taken advice from the NHS.
The letter, from the school added it had been a "very difficult and disappointing decision to have to make".
Assistant head Miranda Martyn said: "We are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is advising us on a most appropriate course of action.
"We have about 40% of our children unwell and off school at the moment, and therefore we are taking this opportunity to close the school today for a deep clean, and intend to reopen again tomorrow."
Steve Brown, Director of Public Health Devon said: "We're aware that a number of pupils and staff are off with illnesses currently.
"The UKHSA is in touch with the school regarding public health advice for students and staff."
He advised "basic good hand and respiratory hygiene measures" was the best way of reducing the risk of spreading the infection.
Kimberley Pollard whose son Malachi is in reception class, received the email this morning and said "the school has made the right decision".
She said: "It's been brewing. Yesterday we had an email saying that due to 90 plus absences the school performances all have to be cancelled.
"We were meant to be going to watch his first ever performance so it was very disappointing but the lovely team in reception class sent us all video of the children performing at school."
