Police seize more than 20 uninsured cars in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
More than 20 vehicles were seized from drivers with no insurance or no licence during a police operation.
Devon and Cornwall Police used ANPR cameras to identify vehicles being driven without insurance.
Officers were out across Exeter, Torbay, Plymouth, Launceston, Bodmin and St Austell in the five-day operation.
Alliance Roads Policing Ch Insp Ben Asprey said: "Driving without insurance is against the law for good reason."
Police said 12 of the drivers stopped were also arrested for possession of drugs or driving under the influence of drugs.
Ch Insp Asprey said uninsured drivers involved in a crash could be liable for all of the associated costs including personal injury claims.
He said: "As you can imagine, this can run into hundreds of thousands of pounds depending on the severity of the collision, and could leave you with a financial burden that could impact you and your family for the rest of your lives."
Police have seen an increasing number of drivers who mistakenly thought their insurance policies had been renewed automatically, he said.
Operation Drive Insured was the latest scheme run by Vision Zero South West, a partnership of councils, hospitals and emergency services working to reduce casualties on the road.