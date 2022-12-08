Barnstaple Pannier Market closed for renovation
Barnstaple Pannier Market is closing temporarily from January for renovations.
Traders will be moving into Green Lanes Shopping Centre while work takes place as part of a market quarter regeneration project.
North Devon Council said "due to the scale of the project" it could not say when the work would be finished.
The decision to close the market was taken because the market is at its lowest capacity at this time of year.
Work includes refurbishment of toilets, repairs to gutters and windows, redecoration and external repairs.
Malcolm Prowse, the council's lead member for economic development and regeneration, said: "We appreciate this involves some disruption for both traders, local businesses and visitors to the town centre and we're doing what we can to keep this disruption to a minimum."