Barnstaple teenager's 'unexplained' death investigated
- Published
Police are investigating the death of a teenager after a body was found.
The body of the man was discovered on Howard Way in Barnstaple, Devon, at about 07:20 GMT on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said a local man in his late teens was declared dead at the scene and that the death was being treated as unexplained.
Formal identification has yet to take place but next of kin had been informed, police said.
A police presence and cordon are expected to remain at the scene.
Officers appealed for witnesses who were in the area of the walkway between the B&M store in Coney Avenue and the river between 22:00 and 07:00 GMT on Thursday to come forward.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.
