Exeter nightclub closes over girl's tablet death
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" and offered condolences after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance".
A 16-year-old boy was arrested following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday.
The girl was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before she died, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said a number of teenagers were thought to have also taken the tablets.
The nightclub said in a statement on its Facebook page: "We are devastated by this awful tragedy.
"We have run the 16-18 year old nights for over six years to create a positive space around music for people of this age-group to express themselves and to enjoy music with friends.
"As a mark of respect Move nightclub will be closed until further notice."
Det Ch Insp Lee Nattrass said the force had identified several teenagers already who reported they had taken drugs.
He said previously: "We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands."