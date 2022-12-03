Water back on after two-day supply issue in Devon
- Published
Hundreds of households in Stoke Fleming and parts of Dartmouth have water again after two days of mains issues, the supply company has said.
About 500 homes were affected after there was a leak on Thursday.
Stoke Fleming primary school closed on Friday due to students being unable to use the toilets.
South West Water said supplies should now be restored to all homes and those customers still experiencing problems could get in touch.
Engineers are still working on "emergency repairs", it said.
The company has delivered bottled water to vulnerable customers.
A South West Water spokeswoman said some households might still have lower pressure.
She said they had worked "around the clock" to identify and fix the problem.
She added: "We would like to thank our customers for their patience while we complete the emergency repair work."
Any households whose supply is still affected should call customer services on 03443 462020.