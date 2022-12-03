Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said.
Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl.
She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before she died, police said.
The force said a number of teenagers were thought to have taken the tablets.
Devon and Cornwall Police has appealed for anyone also affected to come forward.
