Baby boy from Devon christened in UK's 'first Lego baptism'
- Published
A baby boy from Devon has been baptised in a font made from Lego in what is said to be a first for the UK.
The baptism took place at All Saints Church in Okehampton, which runs an initiative called Lego Church.
Lego Church was set up in 2021 to help make church more accessible for children.
Angus and Michelle Farrelly had their two-month-old son Oliver christened in a font made from Lego blocks.
Mrs Farrelly said: "Lego brings people together and encourages people of all ages to learn and pray together.
She said she "wanted our Lego church families to share this part of the Christian faith and for many it would be the first opportunity to witness and experience a baptism".
The Diocese of Exeter said the Lego baptism was a first for the UK.
Oliver had been attending Lego Church since he was born.
Reverend Prebendary Stephen Cook, team rector of the Northmoor Mission Community, said: "The timing and accessibility of Lego Church has proved a winning combination.
"Most of our regular Lego Church people are not churchgoers, and we are engaging with a broad range of parents, carers and children."