Kate Bushell: New lines of inquiry in murder case
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of Kate Bushell are working on new lines of inquiry after an appeal.
The 14-year-old was killed on Saturday 15 November 1997 as she walked a neighbour's dog near her home.
The schoolgirl died from a knife wound; her body was found in a field off Exwick Lane by her father.
Devon and Cornwall Police renewed its public appeal for information earlier this month, ahead of the 25th anniversary of her unsolved murder.
More than 160 detectives and staff were initially deployed to the case in 1997, with more than 5,000 house-to-house interviews conducted and more than 5,000 DNA samples taken from individuals in the Exwick and Exeter area.
Three suspects were interviewed and released without charge.
Police continue to urge anyone who may have previously withheld information to break their silence and help bring her killer to justice.
So far, more than 40 pieces of new information have been received from the UK public.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Rob Back said: "The response and the interest from the public has been really good so far, with a number of fresh intelligence reports being reviewed by the crime team.
"However, we are still appealing for that crucial piece of new information.
'Crucial information'
"We continue to receive a meaningful public response to appeals about Kate's callous murder, regardless of how much time has passed, and we are thankful to those who have found the courage to come forward on this anniversary.
"We would urge people to keep the information coming as we desperately want to solve this murder.
"If you think you may know something which could lead to the identification of Kate's killer, please contact us.
"That one piece of critical information may be just what we need."
A £20,000 reward has been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kate's killer.
Information can be reported through Devon and Cornwall Police's Major Incident Public Portal, or through Crimestoppers anonymously.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk