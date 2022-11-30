Historic Dartmoor Ring of Bells pub reopening after sudden shutting
- Published
A historic 13th Century pub on Dartmoor which suddenly shut is to reopen in 2023, its new owner has said.
The Ring of Bells, in North Bovey, was destroyed by fire in 2016, but reopened two years later. However, it ceased trading at the start of November.
Eversfield Organic said it was taking over the pub and it was set to reopen in January under its managers.
The Devon business said it promised to "to carry on the legacy of the popular historic pub".
It is not known why the pub closed on 1 November, but others in the area have been forced to shut down, blaming increased energy bills and the cost of living crisis.
Its previous owner said on the pub's old website: "I would like to thank all our hard working staff and customers for the immense pleasure it has been to work alongside and serve."
Eversfield Organic founder Mark Bury said taking over the pub was "an extremely exciting opportunity for us to support the local community".
All compostable waste from the premises would also be used as organic fertiliser for the company's farm market garden as part of a "closed loop sustainability model", the company said.
The firm has restaurants and farm shops across the south west of England, including the Dartmoor Inn in Merrivale.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.