Police identify man's body found in Sidmouth

The man's body was found on rocks at The Esplanade, Sidmouth

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Devon have identified him.

The body of the man, in his 80s, was found on rocks at The Esplanade, Sidmouth, at about 14:20 GMT on Thursday last week.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's next of kin had been found and informed.

Officers added: "His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

