Torquay girls' school evacuated due to chemical spill
Torquay Girls' Grammar School had to be evacuated following a chemical spill, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.
Three fire crews were sent to the school at about 10:45 GMT on Monday.
The fire service said the spill was in a storage cupboard and no injuries had been reported - fire crews left after ensuring the site was secure and safe.
The school, on Shiphay Lane, is a selective grammar for girls between the ages of 11 and 18.
