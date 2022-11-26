March held in Plymouth for murdered Bobbi-Anne McLeod
A march was held in the home city of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod, a year after she was abducted and murdered by a stranger.
The 18-year-old was abducted from a bus stop near her home in Leigham in Plymouth and murdered in November 2021.
About 50 campaigners turned up in wet weather, some dressed in blue, which was her favourite colour.
The march was organised by campaigners who chanted: "We will remember her, keep us safe."
It began at the sundial in the city centre at 13:00 GMT and proceeded to The Lighthouse, the location of the first vigil held for the teenager.
It was was organised as part of the global 16 Days campaign, supported by the United Nations and Center for Women's Global Leadership, which has been calling for the elimination of gender-based violence.
Cody Ackland, 24, was jailed for life for the murder of Ms McLeod in May 2022.
