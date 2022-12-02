Devon councils' free parking boost for shoppers
- Published
Councils are offering free or reduced-price fees at their car parks in the days leading up to Christmas.
Leaders said the initiatives were aimed at supporting local businesses and helping shoppers.
While Stuart Elford, chief executive of Devon and Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, said these had been "unprecedented times" for businesses.
He called on people to "support the local economy".
Mr Elford said businesses had been impacted by Brexit, the pandemic, energy price rises, the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine's impact on the supply chain, rising inflation and interest rates.
He added: "Small local businesses may suffer more than most and so we should all do our bit to support our local economy by spending in our area whenever we can."
Councillor Steve Darling, leader of Torbay Council, said town centres and local businesses were "at the heart" of Torbay.
Councillor Andrew Moore, cabinet member for finances, said parking offers were an opportunity for people to "see what market towns have to offer".
Here are the details of Devon's car parking offers:
In Mid Devon, 24 hours of free parking will be available in four of the council's car parks on 26 November and 3, 10 and 17 December, the district council said.
These are Crediton's St Saviour's Way, Cullompton's Station Road Car Park and Tiverton's multi-storey car park.
InTorbay, the council said shoppers could pay for an hour's stay at car parks throughout December.
The offer applies between 1-24 December inBrixham, Paignton and Torquay in the following car parks:
- Torquay - Lower Union Lane and Union Square (closes at 7pm)
- Paignton - Victoria multi-storey
- Brixham - Central, Freshwater and Oxen Cove
It said the fee would cover parking from when drivers arrive until midnight the same day, except in Union Square which closes at 19:00 GMT and atBrixham Central where there is a three-hour limit.
The "pay for an hour, stay for a day" parking promotion would allow shoppers to "fully explore" the main towns without worrying about their parking expiring, the council said.
In East Devon, the district council said drivers would be charged £2 for a pay and display ticket at a council-owned car park and the ticket would be valid all day in any other council-run car park.
A council spokesman said the offer, which will expire on 31 March 2023, meant inspectors would look only at the amount paid rather than when the ticket expires.
The council said its car parks inHoniton, Axminster and Ottery St Mary would also be free on Sundays in the run-up to Christmas.
In the South Hams, the council said there would be free parking in Modbury on 10, 17 and 24 December, supported by Modbury Parish Council.
In West Devon, the borough council said there would be free parking after 15:00 GMT on Thursday and Fridays up until Christmas at its car parks in Tavistock, Hatherleigh, Chagford and Mill Road Okehampton.
Torridge District Council is offering free parking on some days.
In Bideford, for "Small Business Saturday"on 3 December, all council car parks will be free.
On 4 December and 17 December there will be free parking all day from 10:00 GMT on Bridge Street, the Pill, The Manor and The Quays car parks.
In Great Torrington, 3 December will be free in all council car parks.
On 10, 17 and Christmas Eve, Sydney House car park will be free all day.
In Holsworthy, parking in council car parks will be free on 3 December.
Exeter City Council said it was not offering any parking discounts for Christmas.
However, it said it was always the case that its city centre pay and display car parks were free if entering after 18:00 GMT.