Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
- Published
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival club.
Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May.
Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working with Parry, Plymouth Crown Court heard.
All three defendants had denied murdering Mr Crawford but were convicted of manslaughter.
Parry, of Devonport, Plymouth, Brading, from Plymouth, and Pawley, of Ivybridge, were all members of the now defunct Plymouth Bandidos motor bike club chapter.
On 12 May they spotted Mr Crawford, 59, a member of the Red Chiefs motor bike club, on his motorcycle and wanted "to talk to him" about not wearing his colours - badges and insignia - on their patch.
Mr Crawford had travelled from Cornwall into Plymouth with other club members that evening, until he went off alone to return to his home in Ivybridge, Devon.
Paul Cavin KC told the court Brading and Pawley were in a black Mercedes car which stopped Mr Crawford on the St Budeaux slip road before he was hit from behind by Parry's speeding van.
The jury was shown inward and outward dashcam from Parry's works van which Mr Cavin called "brutal" as it showed the collision and grandfather Mr Crawford being thrown up into the air.
His body was then trapped under the van before Parry turned off on to the next slip road at Devonport, the jury heard.
Mr Crawford suffered massive injuries and died at the scene despite the efforts of a passing female paramedic and other drivers.
The court heard other motorists first came across the damaged bike and called the police - and then officers were called to the scene where the body was located.
'Panicked'
The number plate of the van had come off and officers went to Parry's home address and arrested him less than two hours later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
When questioned by police Parry said in a statement: "I only intended to bump the back of his bike. When I realised I had knocked him off the bike I panicked and drove on."
Pawley was the road captain of the Bandidos chapter and he was later found hiding in the loft of his home and his mobile phone was behind a water tank and items of his Bandidos club clothes were found shredded.
Brading, president of the Bandidos, told police it was a "massive miscalculation on Parry's part".
Parry was found not guilty of murder and had previously admitted manslaughter. Brading and Parry were also convicted of the alternative charge of manslaughter.
All three men will be sentenced in January.
