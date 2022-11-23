Woman has life-changing injuries after A38 crash
A woman has life-changing injuries after a crash on the A38 in Devon.
The collision between a grey Volvo XC60 and a blue BMW 420 happened on the A38 carriageway at Chudleigh, just before 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The driver of the Volvo, a woman in her 40s, from the Ivybridge area, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-changing injuries.
A passenger in the BMW suffered minor injuries. The carriageway was closed for about three hours.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
