Devon and Cornwall officers stuck behind desks, Police Federation says
- Published
Police officers in Devon and Cornwall are spending too much time on administration work due to a lack of civilian staff, a police body has said.
The Police Federation said front-line officers were having to answer non-emergency 101 calls or respond to emails from the public.
It has called on the force to recruit more civilian staff.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers took on the tasks during times of peak demand.
Deputy Chief Constable Julie Fielding said: "Whilst we plan ahead, there will be times of peak demand when we need to move our staff to meet calls for service, including in our control room which is a key part of our front-line service to communities.
"This can and does include police officers in order to allow us to develop new ways of working, focused on delivering the best service to the public."
But Andy Berry, from the Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, said the force needed to recruit more civilian staff.
"If you've got a set number of people, the more people you put in the back office, the less people you've got to deal with attending calls, the less people you've got to deal with investigating crimes," he said.
"We know this is a force that is struggling to do it all at the moment."
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "I am not opposed to a team ethic of 'all hands to deck' approach, especially if public safety is at risk.
"Generally though, officers should be out in our communities, tackling crime head on and offering support for victims, not behind desks."