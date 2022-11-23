Abuse victims urge others to come forward
Two women who were victims of a sports coach jailed for 74 rapes have said they hope to encourage other victims of abuse to come forward.
Derek Hodder, 65, abused nine girls who attended his martial arts club in Devon over a 30-year period.
Both victims told the BBC that anyone who feels they may be experiencing abuse should not hesitate to speak to the police or someone they trust.
Hodder, of Garlic Rea, Brixham, was jailed for 28 years on 3 November.
He was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of 74 rapes and 12 indecent assaults on girls aged between 10 and 17.
In an interview with the BBC, one woman, who was abused by Hodder when she was 15, said he had told her to "keep quiet".
"When you're 12, 13 years old, you trust the adults in your life... I didn't feel like I had any choice or control or power over the situation, so I just kept quiet," she said.
Her advice for anyone considering reporting sexual abuse was: "I think if anything makes you feel uncomfortable, then it is probably wrong, and it is worth speaking to another adult about."
She added: "If you're told not to say something or you're told that people won't understand, then actually that in itself is a red flag, because you should never keep any secrets."
'Needs to be talked about'
A second victim told the BBC: "You're always taught the usual man in a van, man out and about, but they don't tell you about the people close to you who will purposely over a long period of time isolate you and manipulate you...
"And I think that's definitely something, the longer process of it, that needs to be talked about more."
Det Con Diane Gaze, the senior investigating officer on the case, said adults who chose to speak up about non-recent abuse would be listened to and coming forward could prevent further victims being targeted.
"Where we've got adults that have been abused and shut that area of their life off and understandably don't want to remember that, or talk about it, that's hard," she said.
"I want them to be able to come forward, if at all possible, to help them come to terms with it and be able to build as big a picture as I can, and the strongest case that I can it, if it's there, to stop other people being abused by that same perpetrator.
"There's also the sexual assault referral centres - it might be easier to speak to them in the first instance and just offload what's happened to them and give them a period of time to decide their options."
If you've been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line
