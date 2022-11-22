Five months of sewer repair work for Modbury
- Published
Five months of sewer repair work, involving multiple road closures, will take place in a Devon village.
The main road through Modbury will close for three months under the plans which start in January.
South West Water said "extensive" repairs were needed due to the age of the sewerage system.
An information drop-in session will take place on Tuesday at The Pavilion, Queen Elizabeth II Recreation Ground, between 15:00 and 19:00 GMT.
The company said: "We are aware this will bring a lot of disruption, so we've worked closely with local businesses to help minimise the impact our work will have to their services.
"Access to all businesses and the village car park will be maintained throughout this time.
"We have also identified the safest diversion route that will be suitable for all vehicle types."
Road closures:
- Poundwell Street: 9 January to 18 January
- Church Street and Broad Street: 18 January to 17 April
- Back Street: 18 April to 21 April
- Church lane: 24 April to 12 May
- Moon Lane: 15 May to 26 May
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.