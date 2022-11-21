A landslip at Honiton closes the line from Exeter to Axminster
Rain, floods and landslips have caused rail delays and cancellations in Devon.
South Western Railway (SWR) said a landslip near Honiton blocked the west of England line, with services terminating at Axminster.
It tweeted that engineers were on site but services were expected to be disrupted until the end of the day.
Elsewhere, trains between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton, and Exeter and Barnstaple also saw weather-related problems.
Great Western Railway (GWR) services between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton were cancelled, with some Exeter and Barnstaple trains also called off.
The Barnstaple line later reopened, but "trains may still be cancelled or delayed whilst service recovers", with disruption expected until 16:00 GMT, National Rail said.
Heavy rain also flooded the railway between Crediton and Yeoford, National Rail added.
The Honiton landslip meant all lines were blocked between Axminster and Exeter St Davids, SWR said.
Rail bosses said that alterations were necessary "until further notice", with trains only running between London Waterloo and Axminster.
SWR said that, "due to difficulties in sourcing replacement transport", customers were "authorised to book their own taxi between Axminster and Exeter" and claim back the expense.
It said that tickets would be accepted on alternative routes, including:
- GWR between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids
- GWR between Reading and Basingstoke
- GWR between Salisbury and Westbury
GWR services are also being affected by industrial action.
In Cornwall, train lines affected by weather included the Par-Newquay branch line, which saw flooding.
Heavy rain and strong winds also caused roads disruption across the South West, causing delays on the A38, A30 and M5.
