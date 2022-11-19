Hemerdon mining firm halts plans to expand business
Plans for a mining company to expand have been put on hold after fears were raised over the number of lorry journeys that would be needed.
Tungsten West wanted to remove and sell the secondary aggregate from a tungsten mine in Hemerdon, Devon.
About 400 people commented on the proposal, with many concerned about an increase in the HGV movements.
The company said it it had "decided to focus all our efforts on restarting tungsten and tin mining".
Executive vice chair Mark Thompson said: "We are not prepared to develop a secondary aggregates business at the expense of the relationships we are trying to build with the local and wider community."
He said the company would "endeavour to take into account all feedback during our decision-making processes".
Hundreds of jobs
The application submitted in June included the aim of increasing the number of daily HGV exports from site from 50 to a maximum of 200.
Tungsten West said it had invested over £2.3m in Devon through the development.
Mr Thompson continued: "In the short-term, we will halt the sale of secondary aggregates.
"Once we are in production, we will look to work within the HGV movement limits of 50 per day specified in our existing planning permission as our starting position."
The company hopes to employ between 200 and 250 people at the Hemerdon Mine once in full production.
Hemerdon Mine has the world's third largest tungsten resource, a critical material used in cars, electronics, medical equipment, manufacturing and defence.
Mr Thompson said: "We want to become an integral part of the community and we know it will take time to build trust - we are absolutely prepared to put in the effort."
