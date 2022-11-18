Police in Ivybridge and Brixham seize £460k of cash and drugs
- Published
Police seized £400,000 worth of cocaine and heroin when they stopped a van earlier this week.
Officers from the Plymouth Proactive Unit and Road Crime Unit stopped the van near Ivybridge on Tuesday.
A man in his 40s from Southend-on-Sea, Essex was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
In a second vehicle stop near Brixham on Thursday, officers found £60,000 cash and a number of mobile phones.
Following the stop, a man in his 20s from Gateshead and a man in his 30s from Plymouth were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
'Wider criminal activity'
Det Supt Jon Bancroft said: "Acting on information and intelligence, officers carried out these stops and seized drugs and cash which are suspected to be linked to wider criminal activity.
"This is yet another example that we will not tolerate the use and supply of drugs in Devon and Cornwall and we will pursue those who seek to carry out these crimes.
"Officers will now carry out full and thorough investigations, seeking to bring those responsible to justice."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.