Car crushed in Exeter street by fallen tree
A car has been crushed by a tree after it came down in a Devon city street.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the tree fell in Longbrook Street, Exeter, just before 07:45 GMT.
Officers said there were no reported injuries after the incident which saw the white Volkswagen Polo damaged, but that the tree did leave the road blocked.
The scene was in the hands of highways staff to carry out clear-up work, they added.
