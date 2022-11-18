Two-car crash in Barnstaple leaves two people injured
- Published
A man and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash near Barnstaple.
The crash took place on the B3232 west of Alverdiscott at about 11.40am on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A black Alfa Romeo Spider and a blue Hyundai i20 were involved.
Officers said the occupants of Hyundai, a 69-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, were flown to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Alpha Romeo, a 54-year-old man, was taken to North Devon District Hospital by road ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who saw the accident was encouraged to contact police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.