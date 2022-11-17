Extra £150 a month for Ukrainian refugee hosts in Plymouth
Families in Plymouth who have hosted Ukrainian refugees for six months will get a monthly £150 "cost of living" grant, the council has said.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched six months ago.
Hosts have received a £350 monthly "thank you" payment from the government since then.
Plymouth City Council has now agreed to offer an additional £150 a month to all hosts who commit beyond six months to cover "increased household expenses".
The council said the money, funded by the government's Homes for Ukraine grant, was in recognition of the "tremendous support" hosts had shown.
The tax-free payments were for either one long-staying guest or multiple groups, it said.
Councillor Chris Penberthy, chairman of the Plymouth Ukraine Crisis Task Force, said: "As the atrocities in Ukraine continue, we want to make sure Ukrainian guests in Plymouth are supported as much as possible."
He said he hoped this support would give Ukrainian guests time to "settle into communities, find employment and restart their lives".
He said the council would continue to support residents, voluntary and community groups, and partner authorities to ensure hosts and guests were supported.
'Sponsors needed'
He said this included move-on accommodation in Plymouth, and help with managing deposits and accessing white goods and furniture.
There are currently 98 hosts with a total of 168 guests.
Councillor Rebecca Smith, cabinet member for Homes and Community, said there was still a need for sponsors in Plymouth.
She added: "We now need even more people across our city who can provide a home for Ukrainian guests to consider being sponsors and come forward."
